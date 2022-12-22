In Focus: putting the spotlight on three AGT stars

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Dec. 18 edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed three America’s Got Talent (AGT) stars: Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. and the Cline Twins (Connor and Carson). Murphy, a W.Va native, won AGT in 2011. The Cline twins appeared on AGT in 2022.

All three are touring W.Va, performing at 12 towns and cities in the mountain state. It’s all part of Murphy’s 12th annual Home for the Holidays tour. For more information on their tour, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

