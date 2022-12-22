In Focus: putting the spotlight on three AGT stars

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Dec. 18 edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed three America’s Got Talent (AGT) stars: Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. and the Cline Twins (Connor and Carson). Murphy, a W.Va native, won AGT in 2011. The Cline twins appeared on AGT in 2022.

All three are touring W.Va, performing at 12 towns and cities in the mountain state. It’s all part of Murphy’s 12th annual Home for the Holidays tour. For more information on their tour, go here.

