Fayette County opens new warming center

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and a flash freeze of road surfaces are expected as a cold front passes through on Friday morning. To keep people out of the cold, Fayette County will be opening a new warming center.

The shelter will be located at the ‘Warm Hands for Warm Hearts’ location at 319 East Main Street in Oak Hill. It is a joint effort between the 911 Center, Warm Hands for Warm Hearts, and the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster program.

According to Fayette County’s Emergency Manager, Kevin Walker, the program will be modeled after Raleigh County’s location in Beckley. “We’re using their prototype and doing that in Fayette County when it’s 15 degrees or lower with the windchill for people out in the elements.”

Raleigh County’s location at the Beckley Community United Methodist Church in Uptown is also expected to open on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

While volunteers are covered in Fayette County, Beckley’s location could still use additional volunteers, according to Trena Dacal, Exec. Dir. of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“We can always benefit from additional volunteers. They can email me through our website at the United Way or call the office at 304-253-2511 if they’re interested in volunteering.”

Those in need of shelter may stay up to date on the Beckley’s openings on the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page. In Fayette County, people can sign up for notifications by texting ‘SWIFT911′ to ‘99538.’

