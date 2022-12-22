Department of Transportation to receive $25 million towards Coalfield Expressway

Program grants DOH 25 million dollars.
Program grants DOH 25 million dollars.(N/A)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert and Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - The U.S. Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program announced $25 million for West Virginia’s Department of Highways this week. The money will specifically go toward the Coalfields Expressway project in Wyoming County.

“(This) announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funds will help build a 15–mile stretch of highway between state Route 16 and the city of Mullens. Once it’s finished, the expressway will have multiple lanes. It will connect I-64 and I-77 in Beckley and U.S. 23 in Slate, Va, which is in Buchanan County.

“This highway will not only make this area of our state more accessible, but it will help connect workers to jobs, patients to hospitals, and visitors to recreation activities across our state,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R)

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) says it is just a piece of the funding needed to get the Mountain State closer to completing the Coalfields Expressway, thanks to Congressional action.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill basically brought that into fruition and that was part of our high topics. The Coalfields Expressway is really in Southern West Virginia, unless we get some infrastructure down there, it’s going to be really hard for them to have the opportunities for any type of economy. It’s transitioning as we see it,” said U.S. Sen. Manchin (D)

However, finding permanent solutions for the residents whose homes lie in the path of the new highway, remains a major concern in Wyoming County.

“The goal is to help economic development. We don’t want to push people out, which a lot of people have thought that that is the case, but the goal is we want to try to keep these people here and we are working to try to make that happen,” said Christy Laxton, Executive Director of the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority.

For more information about the RURAL program and the combined Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant funding opportunity, click HERE.

USDOT announced INFRA award recipients in September and expects to announce the recipients of this round of Mega funding early next year.

In West Virginia, over the next five years President Biden’s infrastructure law will invest $3.8 billion in roads and bridges, $195 million for public transportation, $46 million for electric vehicle charging, and $44 million for airports. For more on how this historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure benefits West Virginia, click HERE.

