Area “warming centers” aim to keep people safe this winter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -As the area braces for these cold temperatures, some in the community may not have a warm home to return to, but there are warming centers available to those who need it.

In Mercer County:

A tent with heat in downtown Princeton in front of Hillbilly Cycles from Thursday (Dec 22) to Sunday (Christmas)

The Salvation Army and Bluefield Union Mission can also be used in case of emergencies

In Giles County:

Shelter called “The Hope House” located at 138 Old Virginia Ave. Pearisburg

In Raleigh County:

Call 211 if you need shelter

In Wyoming County:

Call the non-emergency number for 911 to access the following warming centers:

Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville

Oceana City Hall

Hanover Fire Department

American Legion Building in Mullens

Cyclone Fire Department

Britain Fire Department

Upper Laurel Fire Department

In Summers County:

Call 911 to access the following warming centers:

Talcott Fire Department

Forest Hill Fire Department

Hinton Memorial Building

