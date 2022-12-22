Area “warming centers” aim to keep people safe this winter

As the area faces dangerous temperatures, many people need a place to stay warm
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -As the area braces for these cold temperatures, some in the community may not have a warm home to return to, but there are warming centers available to those who need it.

In Mercer County:

  • A tent with heat in downtown Princeton in front of Hillbilly Cycles from Thursday (Dec 22) to Sunday (Christmas)
  • The Salvation Army and Bluefield Union Mission can also be used in case of emergencies

In Giles County:

  • Shelter called “The Hope House” located at 138 Old Virginia Ave. Pearisburg

In Raleigh County:

  • Call 211 if you need shelter

In Wyoming County:

Call the non-emergency number for 911 to access the following warming centers:

  • Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville
  • Oceana City Hall
  • Hanover Fire Department
  • American Legion Building in Mullens
  • Cyclone Fire Department
  • Britain Fire Department
  • Upper Laurel Fire Department

In Summers County:

Call 911 to access the following warming centers:

  • Talcott Fire Department
  • Forest Hill Fire Department
  • Hinton Memorial Building

