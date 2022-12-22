Area “warming centers” aim to keep people safe this winter
As the area faces dangerous temperatures, many people need a place to stay warm
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -As the area braces for these cold temperatures, some in the community may not have a warm home to return to, but there are warming centers available to those who need it.
In Mercer County:
- A tent with heat in downtown Princeton in front of Hillbilly Cycles from Thursday (Dec 22) to Sunday (Christmas)
- The Salvation Army and Bluefield Union Mission can also be used in case of emergencies
In Giles County:
- Shelter called “The Hope House” located at 138 Old Virginia Ave. Pearisburg
In Raleigh County:
- Call 211 if you need shelter
In Wyoming County:
Call the non-emergency number for 911 to access the following warming centers:
- Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville
- Oceana City Hall
- Hanover Fire Department
- American Legion Building in Mullens
- Cyclone Fire Department
- Britain Fire Department
- Upper Laurel Fire Department
In Summers County:
Call 911 to access the following warming centers:
- Talcott Fire Department
- Forest Hill Fire Department
- Hinton Memorial Building
