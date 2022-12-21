Wintry weather will begin to impact our region tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT TONIGHT FOR MUCH OF THE REGION. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT TONIGHT AND LAST THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN FAYETTE, EASTERN RALEIGH, POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNTIES. UP TO A TENTH INCH OF ICE IS POSSIBLE WHICH MAY CREATE SOME SLICK SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ON WALKWAYS, BRIDGES, AND OVERPASSES.

Increasing clouds are expected today with high temperatures in the 40s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected this morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most this afternoon.

Rain and some freezing rain will move into the region late tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Late tonight and into Thursday is when rain and some freezing rain will move into our region. The eastern portions of the viewing area have the best chance at seeing freezing rain.

MOST THAT SEE FREEZING RAIN WILL PICK UP A GLAZE TO A TENTH INCH OF ICE. (WVVA WEATHER)

Ice accumulation will remain on the lower side with most that do experience freezing rain picking up a glaze to a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. We could also see some sleet mixing in for the higher elevations as well. Most of the ice accumulation will occur on elevated surfaces (trees, powerlines, etc.); however, we could see some slick spots on walkways, bridges, and possibly some roadways late tonight and into Thursday morning. Any freezing rain will changeover to all rain on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

MOST OF THE REGION WILL SEE 1-3" OF SNOW WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES AND LOWER AMOUNTS FURTHER TO THE EAST. (WVVA WEATHER)

Then late Thursday night and into Friday is when an artic front will move through our area bringing frigid conditions and a changeover to snow. Most look to pick up 1-3″ of snow across our region with lower amounts off to the east and higher amounts in the higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Very gusty winds are expected on Friday which will blow the snow around and reduce visibility. You combine those winds with temperatures dropping down into the single digits on Friday night, and it’ll feel like we are -15 to -30 degrees. PLEASE LAYER UP AND BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE AS TEMPERATURES THIS COLD CAN BE DANGEROUS! Due to rapidly dropping temperatures, wet roads will likely freeze making for slick travel conditions on Friday and Friday night.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS are expected on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry up over our Christmas weekend with the exception of a few mountain flurries at times. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.