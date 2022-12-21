Wintry weather will begin to impact our region tonight
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow, and a flash freeze is all on tap for the end of the week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT TONIGHT AND LAST THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN FAYETTE, EASTERN RALEIGH, POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNTIES. UP TO A TENTH INCH OF ICE IS POSSIBLE WHICH MAY CREATE SOME SLICK SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ON WALKWAYS, BRIDGES, AND OVERPASSES.
Mainly sunny skies are expected this morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most this afternoon.
Late tonight and into Thursday is when rain and some freezing rain will move into our region. The eastern portions of the viewing area have the best chance at seeing freezing rain.
Ice accumulation will remain on the lower side with most that do experience freezing rain picking up a glaze to a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. We could also see some sleet mixing in for the higher elevations as well. Most of the ice accumulation will occur on elevated surfaces (trees, powerlines, etc.); however, we could see some slick spots on walkways, bridges, and possibly some roadways late tonight and into Thursday morning. Any freezing rain will changeover to all rain on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.
Then late Thursday night and into Friday is when an artic front will move through our area bringing frigid conditions and a changeover to snow. Most look to pick up 1-3″ of snow across our region with lower amounts off to the east and higher amounts in the higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Very gusty winds are expected on Friday which will blow the snow around and reduce visibility. You combine those winds with temperatures dropping down into the single digits on Friday night, and it’ll feel like we are -15 to -30 degrees. PLEASE LAYER UP AND BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE AS TEMPERATURES THIS COLD CAN BE DANGEROUS! Due to rapidly dropping temperatures, wet roads will likely freeze making for slick travel conditions on Friday and Friday night.
We’ll dry up over our Christmas weekend with the exception of a few mountain flurries at times. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
