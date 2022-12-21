Raleigh County records lowest jail bill on record

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County registered its lowest jail bill on record for the month of November. The amount the county paid for pre-trial defendants for the month was roughly $104,000.

According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, that number is down considerably from bills they have seen in the last several years, at times surpassing $300,000 per month.

“I give credit to Steve Davis, who is doing a great job...between him and the prosecuting attorney and the judges.”

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, part of his office’s strategy includes getting homicide and high level felony convicts into prison faster and out of Southern Regional Jail. The county is responsible for the bill up until the point a defendant is sentenced. In the past, he said some would wait four and even five years for their day in court.

“It’s around $36,000 a year to house an inmate. So if an inmate is awaiting trial for two years, that’s $72,000. If we pull up our shirt sleeves and get that person tried a year sooner, we save the county $36,000 without making a single solitary decision differently than we would have done otherwise.”

In fact, Hatfield said his office has a team of people working toward this very cause with Raleigh County’s Jail liasion, Steve Davis. Jeff Shumate, Morgan Spolarich, and Bart Houck all work to tackle cases faster, but also identify defendants who may be better suited for day report, home confinement, or an alternative program. It is a move that has also relieved some of the significant overcrowding issues at the jail reported by the state.

Steve Davis often serves as a consultant for other counties working toward the same goal. “If everybody is not on board, it’s not going to work. So you have to have everybody on board for the good of the county.”

Hatfield cautions “by no means am I saying that people don’t need to be incarcerated. The right people need to be incarcerated at the right time and for the right things.”

While Hatfield said Beckley’s crime rate is lower as a result of these efforts, so is the need to squeeze other parts of the county budget. “In handling cases sooner rather than later, we’re able to allow money to be used for public water projects, for the sheriff’s department, schools, all the things that the county doesn’t get to spend otherwise.”

November’s low jail bill comes amid an expected cost increase in January. Instead of paying $48.50 a day to house inmates, counties will be required to pay $54 as a result of a scheduled increase by the state legislature.

