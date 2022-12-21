Raleigh County Commission on Aging shares importance of checking in on older relatives this Christmas

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The holidays are a time for family, but, oftentimes, the most vulnerable members are the ones who get overlooked.

WVVA recently spoke to Jack Tanner, Executive Director of the Raleigh Commission on Aging (RCCA). He shared the importance of routinely checking in on older relatives who live alone or are isolated from society. This can be as simple as giving them a call, or even so much as visiting them. Either way, Tanner says it is so important to keep up with loved ones.

“Take the time. Take a moment to know about your relatives or your neighbors,” he said, “and understand what their circumstances is and what they’re living through.”

According to Tanner, the Raleigh County Commission of Aging usually calls their more isolated members (roughly 200 members) two times a week. This keeps those individuals from feeling lonely and helps with emergency situations if a member has fallen or even had a heart attack or stroke.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.