Mercer Co. utility bills near U.S. average, as 18% remain below poverty line

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A study on household bills across the United States showed utilities in Mercer County nearing the national average, as just more than 18% of the county lives in poverty, according to U.S. Census data.

According to the study, residents in Bluefield, W.Va. pay more than the national average for their utilities, health insurance and more. And with severely cold temperatures on the horizon, organizations like United Way of Southern W.Va. said paying more in such areas can mean less money available for other necessities.

“Not necessarily over the holidays but over winter, is that we get more requests for assistance,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern W.Va.. “So, utility assistance obviously with power bills increasing, you know, people making choices to pay a power bill perhaps over going to the grocery store, or pay their power bill over getting a prescription.”

While Dacal said it is typical to see such increases during the winter months, other factors have made 2022 uniquely tough for some to get by.

“With the really record inflation that we’ve seen in 2022, people are struggling to buy the simple purchases that they’ve made for years,” said Dacal. “We see that eggs have gone up over 40 to 50 percent. Dairy products almost 30 percent. We also see that basic needs for children like diapers and things like that have gone up over 20 to 25 percent since 2020.”

United Way of Southern W.Va. covers seven counties throughout the state. Dacal says anyone in need can reach out to her office by calling 211 to get put in touch with those able to help.

