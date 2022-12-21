Freezing rain will begin tonight, and then a drastic cool down comes our way after.

The first part of a back-to-back winter storm is headed our way tonight. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect tonight at 7 PM for Pocahontas, Summers, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, Bland, Wythe, and Tazewell counties, as well as eastern Fayette and Raleigh counties.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see temperatures dropping down near freezing, sitting in the low 30s and upper 20s. A mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain will begin around 2 AM in the southern parts of the area. By 6 AM rain will be pretty widespread, with the western parts of the area seeing mainly rain, while our upper elevations to the east will see that freezing rain / sleet. While temperatures will be right around freezing, there could definitely be some patches of ice on roads, especially untreated back roads, so please use caution Thursday morning. We could even see some pockets of snow in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Freezing rain will be possible Thursday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Freezing rain could lead to a coating to a glaze of ice on grassy surfaces, and even roads in some spots.

Freezing rain could lead to a glaze of ice Thursday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

The freezing rain will transition to mostly rain by lunchtime, bringing us scattered showers through the evening. Highs will be topping off near 40 degrees on Thursday. We will see a strong cold front that will bring artic air to our region overnight Thursday. This front will begin crossing into our area just after midnight, and with it we will see a very quick transition from rain to snow as it crosses. Snow will begin in our western counties around 1:30 AM Friday morning, and by 3 AM our entire region will be seeing snow, which will end very quickly.

Most of our area will see some form of snow Friday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow accumulations could be heavy in some spots, but most of us will only see a few inches.

We could see higher snow totals in our upper elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be rapidly declining as this system moves through. By 5 AM we will be in the low 20s already, and then down in the single digits by 8:30 AM. By the afternoon, we will continue to see single digit temperatures through the evening, as we dip below zero.

Temperatures will still be in the single digits by the afternoon Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides the snow and ice, there is another danger this system poses. We are going to be seeing very strong wind gusts throughout the day on Friday. We could be seeing gusts as high as 50, maybe 60 miles per hour. Combined with the cold temperatures, this will allow the wind chill to drop down to around 30 degrees below zero. It will only take about 15 minutes of bare skin exposure in conditions like that before frostbite, which could lead to hypothermia. Please make sure if you need to venture outside on Friday, that you do not stay outside for very long, and you cover as much of your body as possible with warm layers.

Winds will be strongest around lunchtime on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chill will be reaching dangerous levels on Friday, sitting at negative 20 degrees. (WVVA WEATHER)

After we make it through the weekend, we will see temperatures starting to warm back up, and we could even see some very unseasonable weather, on the WARM side of the spectrum, by the end of next week. Stay tuned and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.