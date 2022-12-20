Winter weather expected through the end of the week.

Another cold evening tonight with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy skies with a calm wind.

Cold again (WVVA WEATHER)

The big weather day is going to start on Wednesday. While we will be fairly sunny for the day, after midnight we are looking at the possibility of freezing rain. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the mid 40s. After midnight when we see the rain start across the area, there is the potential we could see a glaze of ice through Thursday morning.

Warm through the day, freezing rain later at night. (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a glaze of ice (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday itself is looking to be fairly warm with temps in the low 40s. We will continue to see rain through the day, but there still could be a wintry mix in the upper elevations. Overnight Thursday we will see the beginning of a strong cool down, with the chance for some accumulating snow.

Freezing rain Wednesday night, and snow on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will be very cold, with highs in the low 20s. We’re likely going to see a flash freeze with any water still on the roads. Overnight temps on Friday will get near zero degrees. Wind will also be strong leading to negative wind chills. Stay tuned.

