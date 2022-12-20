Winter weather expected through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be frigid by the end of the week
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cold evening tonight with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy skies with a calm wind.

Cold again
Cold again(WVVA WEATHER)

The big weather day is going to start on Wednesday. While we will be fairly sunny for the day, after midnight we are looking at the possibility of freezing rain. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the mid 40s. After midnight when we see the rain start across the area, there is the potential we could see a glaze of ice through Thursday morning.

Warm through the day, freezing rain later at night.
Warm through the day, freezing rain later at night.(WVVA WEATHER)
We could see a glaze of ice
We could see a glaze of ice(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday itself is looking to be fairly warm with temps in the low 40s. We will continue to see rain through the day, but there still could be a wintry mix in the upper elevations. Overnight Thursday we will see the beginning of a strong cool down, with the chance for some accumulating snow.

Freezing rain Wednesday night, and snow on Friday.
Freezing rain Wednesday night, and snow on Friday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will be very cold, with highs in the low 20s. We’re likely going to see a flash freeze with any water still on the roads. Overnight temps on Friday will get near zero degrees. Wind will also be strong leading to negative wind chills. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21
Beckley business makes final push to sell merchandise before closing
Snow
Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs

Latest News

Full Forecast (12/20)
Full Forecast (12/20)
A wintry mix will move in on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.
Two storms will bring wintry weather to the region this week
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Temperatures tonight will be really cold once again
Dry for the next few days, after that things get cold.