VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - To get ahead of the expected winter weather, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started to pretreat the roads on Tuesday.

Trucks filled with brine pretreatment prepared the interstates and major roadways for the upcoming rain and ice. VDOT explained that will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.

The pretreatment will also help prepare for any flash freezing. A spokesperson with VDOT explained how the treatment will help minimize any flash freezes.

”A flash freeze is when wet roads freeze over very quickly as temperatures rapidly drop,” Jason Bond said. “Drivers aren’t always expecting to see that ice on those roadways, and that’s certainly a concern for us as we head into this particular storm.”

There are VDOT and contractor crews on standby as we head into the holiday weekend to make sure the roads stay clear.

Travel experts are recommending leaving before Friday, if you can, to avoid bad road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.