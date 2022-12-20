Two storms will bring wintry weather to the region this week

We’re starting off dry with partly cloudy skies this morning and that’s how we’ll stay throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will dip down into the teens and 20s overnight.

We’ll stay dry throughout the day on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the 40s once again tomorrow afternoon.

Late Wednesday night and into Thursday is when rain and some freezing rain will move into our region. The eastern portions of the viewing area have the best chance at seeing freezing rain. Ice accumulation will remain on the lower side with most that do experience freezing rain picking up a glaze to a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. We could also see some sleet mixing in for the higher elevations as well. Most of the ice accumulation will occur on elevated surfaces (trees, powerlines, etc.); however, we could see some slick spots on walkways, bridges, and possibly some roadways late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Any freezing rain will changeover to all rain on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing. Then late Thursday night and into Friday is when an artic front will move through our area bringing frigid conditions and a changeover to snow.

It’s still early, but right now most look to pick up a dusting to 2″ of snow on Friday with higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. Very gusty winds are expected on Friday which will blow the snow around and reduce visibility. You combine those winds with temperatures dropping down into the single digits on Friday night, and it’ll feel like we are -15 to -30 degrees. PLEASE LAYER UP AND BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE AS TEMPERATURES THIS COLD CAN BE DANGEROUS!

We’ll dry up over our Christmas weekend with the exception of a few mountain flurries at times. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.