This week marks last of annual Christmas at the Fair light display

Christmas at the Fair
Christmas at the Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you haven’t made your way to the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds to see the third annual Christmas at the Fair light display this is your last chance.

The interactive display was born during Covid-19 as a safe way for people to get out and enjoy Christmas activities. You stay in your car and listen to synchronized music on a local radio station as you weave through the fairgrounds.

There is no set cost of admission, but monetary donations are accepted to make next year’s display bigger and better for everyone.

“It’s part of our goal and our mission to make sure that the community is supported, and this is just another way we can do that,” said Chief Executive Officer of the State Fair of West Virginia Kelly Collins. “It’s so fun to work this event and see the kids and even older adults and senior citizens. You know, this is open for all ages, and it seems to be that everybody enjoys it, and that’s the best part for us.”

And just a note for those of you planning to visit the display: the hours have changed due to expected inclement weather. Christmas at the Fair will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23.

Keep an eye out for additional schedule changes on the fair’s Facebook.

