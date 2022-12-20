Santa visits Bluefield Primary School by helicopter

Students with Santa at Bluefield Primary School
Students with Santa at Bluefield Primary School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Santa made a trip by helicopter to Bluefield Primary School on Tuesday. Students got a pleasant surprise as Mr. Clause landed at the school bright and early. As students gathered outside it was clear their teachers were just as anxious as they were.

“It was absolutely the magic of Christmas. They were so excited, they were yelling and screaming. One little boy said this is so hard to process, he was so excited. It was just good to see the true joy in their faces. It was amazing,” said 2nd Grade Teacher, Emily Smith.

“Everybody was so excited. So we all went outside, it just was over the top. The magic of Christmas. It brought tears to my eyes to see my class and all the other kids, how excited they were to see Santa actually was here,” said Kindergarten Teacher, Holly McDowell.

Once Santa hit the ground and made his way into the school he sat down and waited to meet each class of students. The students had previously wrote letters to Santa and he promptly brought hand written replies to each letter.

“Definitely prepared me for Christmas even more. Like I said the magic of Christmas is definitely here today. The letters were cold from the North Pole. The gifts, Santa’s joy, it’s just wonderful,” said McDowell.

Along with letters for the children he also brought books and a small bear for the kids to take with them.

“I definitely feel like today is a day that they’ll never forget. When we got back to the room and we were reading their letters from Santa. I paused on the part where it said they were on the nice or naughty list. One little boy was like I know I made the naughty list. When I read it and said you’re on the nice list he was like yes. It definitely made their day. They’ll never forget today,” said Pre-K Teacher, Amber Calloway.

Students also got the opportunity to talk to and hug Santa.

