Raleigh County celebrates two long-time leaders in their next adventures

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is the end of an era as two of Raleigh County’s long-time leaders are moving on to new adventures.

A farewell celebration was held for former Raleigh County Sheriff and Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore and his replacement, Scott Van Meter. Van Meter will be leaving the sheriff’s department to take Moore’s clerk job after winning the seat unopposed in the November Election. Raleigh County Sheriff files to run for different seat (wvva.com)

A former Beckley Police officer, Moore was elected clerk in 2016 -- the same year Van Meter won the race for sheriff.

“They are two fine individuals. I wish them all the best in their retirement and in the new county clerk position,” said Chief Deputy J. Canaday at Tuesday’s celebration.

Many of the deputies who turned out to pay tribute to the two men served under both administrations, including Capt. Larry Lilly. “We hate to see him go (Van Meter). He’s a really good man. Same with Danny. I worked with Danny too, great guy. I’ve known him my whole life.”

Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth served alongside Van Meter in the State Police. He credited the sheriff with a number of accomplishments, including a new satellite office in Glen Daniel, a new task force to fight crimes against children, ten additional deputies, and a brand new multi-million dollar building to be completed in the Spring.

“What he’s done as Sheriff with the new building, expansion of equipment, new body cameras, manpower...he’s got a lot for his administration to brag about.”

But more than a list of accomplishments, but men were remembered Tuesday as leaders who put people first.

“I agree with all of the above,” said Sgt. Brian Stump when asked about Van Meter’s mark on the department. “But more so for how well he treats the people who work for him....which says a lot.”

There will be a special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission on December 27th, at 9 a.m., to name Van Meter’s replacement. That person will serve the remaining two years of Van Meter’s term before the seat is up for election again with a term starting in January of 2025.

