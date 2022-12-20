Pineville Fire Dept. gives tips on how to stay safe this winter

WV DOH
WV DOH(WVVA NEWS)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Winter air is officially here and soon, the snow will start to follow.

Many of you have already started to bring out everything you need to keep warm. We spoke to Fire Chief Mike Goode, from the Pineville Fire Dept., to learn a few things you can do to keep safe this winter.

“Don’t run extension cords all over the house. That can be a major concern. Now that the weather is cold people are going to start using their fireplaces and things like that. We just need to keep flammables away from those kinds of things,” said Goode.

Space heaters, fireplaces, electric blankets, and the extension cords to power most devices are major things you need to look out for when trying to stay warm this winter.

Goode also says that road conditions are a major issue that you need to keep in mind before heading out.

“The weather forecast looks extremely bad the next few days. I think people need to be careful the next few days because they are going to be on the roads going to see family and everything. They need to allow extra time, pack some blankets and things in your car, make sure your tires are good, and just generally be safe on the highway and keep that in mind,” said Mike Goode, Fire Chief, Pineville Fire Department.

Goode also says to be mindful when opening presents this Christmas. Try to see where you put the wrapping paper, you don’t want to accidently set it in front of a heater.

It is probably best to do a safety check around your house before it gets too cold Goode says.

