Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation


A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in...
A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning.

According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.

Moye said roughly 600 customers were without power earlier in the day as a result, but power was restored to all customers by 2 p.m.

In addition to AEP crews, the Sophia Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. responded.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21
Beckley business makes final push to sell merchandise before closing
Snow
Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Stolen: White 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500
Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. search for stolen vehicle
It is the end of an era as two of Raleigh County’s long-time leaders are moving on to new...
Raleigh County celebrates two long-time leaders in their next adventures
Mountaineer Food Bank
Mountaineer Food Bank preps for mobile food pantry
Beckley PD
Locals raise money to help Beckley PD