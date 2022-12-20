Omnis Building Technologies begins to lay facility foundations following weather delays

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After delays due to an unseasonably wet summer, Omnis Building Technologies is beginning to lay its facility’s foundation.

The original projected date to lay the foundation was to be July of 2022 with an expected completion of the building by the end of this year.

But the weather had other plans.

The City of Bluefield has experienced its fourth wettest year in the past two decades, with an average of 46.74 inches of rainfall. More than 6 inches higher than the climatological average.

“We did experience a lot of rain this summer that delayed things. And even here lately the rain has delayed things. So, weather permitting, they should be ready sometime early summer.” said Bluefield Economic Development Director Jim Spencer.

The building is set to be 150,000 sq. ft. and the company is expected to boost Bluefield’s economy by bringing in out-of-state dollars as well as higher wages for citizens.

Starting pay for a job with Omnis is $30 an hour with benefits. The company expects to begin accepting job applications in the first quarter of 2023.

Omnis Building Technologies plans to hire more than 150 people.

