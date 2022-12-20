Omnis Building Technologies begins to lay facility foundations following weather delays

The original projected date for completion was by the end of this year. After an unseasonably wet summer, plans were postponed.
Following delays, the foundation for Omnis Building Technologies' facility is beginning to be...
Following delays, the foundation for Omnis Building Technologies' facility is beginning to be laid.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After delays due to an unseasonably wet summer, Omnis Building Technologies is beginning to lay its facility’s foundation.

The original projected date to lay the foundation was to be July of 2022 with an expected completion of the building by the end of this year.

But the weather had other plans.

The City of Bluefield has experienced its fourth wettest year in the past two decades, with an average of 46.74 inches of rainfall. More than 6 inches higher than the climatological average.

“We did experience a lot of rain this summer that delayed things. And even here lately the rain has delayed things. So, weather permitting, they should be ready sometime early summer.” said Bluefield Economic Development Director Jim Spencer.

The building is set to be 150,000 sq. ft. and the company is expected to boost Bluefield’s economy by bringing in out-of-state dollars as well as higher wages for citizens.

Starting pay for a job with Omnis is $30 an hour with benefits. The company expects to begin accepting job applications in the first quarter of 2023.

Omnis Building Technologies plans to hire more than 150 people.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21
Beckley business makes final push to sell merchandise before closing
Snow
Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs

Latest News

Students with Santa at Bluefield Primary School
Santa visits Bluefield Primary School by helicopter
WV DOH
Pineville Fire Dept. gives tips on how to stay safe this winter
Stolen: White 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500
Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. search for stolen vehicle
A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in...
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation