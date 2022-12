FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineer Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food pantry on Tues, Dec. 20

The Pantry will be set up at the Old Mt. Hope High School in Fayette Co. located at 100 High School Drive starting at 11 a.m. and will be open until 12:30 p.m.

