Greenbrier County Family Support Center shares grant with local partners

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday morning in Rainelle, two organizations in Greenbrier County were given portions of a larger grant.

The Greenbrier County Family Support Center is a non-profit organization that helps support families and individuals within the county. Recently, the center received a grant from Community Connections in Princeton, but rather than keep it all for themselves, they decided to collaborate with local partners.

The center gifted Valley Works Resource Center in Rainelle and the Renick Community Center a piece of the grant. Valley Works Resource Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on work readiness and economic development. The Renick Community Center is a place where citizens of Northern Greenbrier County and Southern Pocahontas County can strive to serve and empower their communities.

Leslie Tolliver, Director of the Greenbrier County Family Support Center, says these funds will go toward filling food pantries across Greenbrier County.

“We’re hoping to be able to grow our food pantry, and we’re hoping to be able to do that for Renick and with here in Rainelle,” Tolliver said. “...Sometimes in the in-between times when the food pantries aren’t open at that time, we fill in the gaps for people.”

Tolliver says the center hopes to continue to partner with entities in Greenbrier County in the hopes of sharing resources to help others.

