Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. search for stolen vehicle

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. is asking for help in locating a stolen vehicle.

A white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500 was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy just before midnight on Dec. 17.

The truck is equipped with an equipment bed and a toolbox that is loaded with tools.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page by clicking here.

