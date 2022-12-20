Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. search for stolen vehicle
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. is asking for help in locating a stolen vehicle.
A white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500 was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy just before midnight on Dec. 17.
The truck is equipped with an equipment bed and a toolbox that is loaded with tools.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page by clicking here.
