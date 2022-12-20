Businesses in Downtown Lewisburg extend business hours for shoppers

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Small businesses in Lewisburg are giving spenders plenty of opportunities to find the perfect Christmas gift.

During the end of November and throughout December, downtown businesses and shops- including A New Chapter Bookstore, Harmony Ridge Gallery, Yarid’s and more- agree to extend their hours. They also take part in fun holiday activities and games such as scavenger hunts and carriage rides.

This effort is all a part of the town’s “Magic of Christmas” event, and, while it is a fun and festive time for shoppers, it is also a great boost for small businesses before the holiday spending comes to a stop.

“Economically, it’s a great way to give a little boost, and it is the boost that small towns need,” said Monica Maxwell, co-owner of Harmony Ridge Gallery and a member of the Magic of Christmas planning committee. “As many of us know, January, February, March are quite dead as far as shopping and going to eat so most of us small businesses rely heavily on the holiday season.”

Maxwell says most businesses have agreed to extend their hours this week for last-minute gift-getting. Some will also be open a portion of the day on Friday, Christmas Eve.

