Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old twin boys in Ohio

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio issued an Amber Alert for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted on Monday before 10 p.m.

According to Columbus police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kasson and Kyair Thomass were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked into a pizza restaurant.

The woman turned around once inside the store and realized her black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was missing along with her two sons, investigators said.

The twin boys both have brown hair and eyes and were last seen wearing a brown outfit.

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plates is missing a front bumper and has a dent on “the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear.”

Anyone with information about the location of the twins is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4701.

