United Way hosts coat drive for locals in need

United Way of Southern West Virginia
United Way of Southern West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United Way of Southern West Virginia hosts a slew of fundraisers throughout the year, but one, in particular, is helping those in need stay warm this winter.

AmeriCorps Vista is a national service program aimed to end poverty. This year, a Vista in the Beckley United Way office started a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event is called “Share the Warmth.” It aims to collect warm weather accessories for those who use the warming center in Beckley, which is a collaboration between the City of Beckley, local faith-based community and the United Way, according to Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“To have some additional resources there like clothing, socks and those types of items is just, you know, is just a bonus to be able to provide the community,” Dacal said, adding that collected items will also be distributed to local closets and pantries.

New or gently used and clean coats of any size can be dropped off at the United Way of Southern West Virginia, located at 110 Croft Street in Beckley. Items can be dropped off on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The “Share the Warmth” fundraiser deadline is Friday, January 16.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Visit unitedwayswv.org to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself

Latest News

Beckley PD
Locals raise money to help Beckley PD
Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21
Beckley business makes final push to sell merchandise before closing
Santa with children at Christmas at the cradle
Christmas at the cradle gives children and parents gifts
Snow
Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes