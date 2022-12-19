United Way hosts coat drive for locals in need

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United Way of Southern West Virginia hosts a slew of fundraisers throughout the year, but one, in particular, is helping those in need stay warm this winter.

AmeriCorps Vista is a national service program aimed to end poverty. This year, a Vista in the Beckley United Way office started a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event is called “Share the Warmth.” It aims to collect warm weather accessories for those who use the warming center in Beckley, which is a collaboration between the City of Beckley, local faith-based community and the United Way, according to Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“To have some additional resources there like clothing, socks and those types of items is just, you know, is just a bonus to be able to provide the community,” Dacal said, adding that collected items will also be distributed to local closets and pantries.

New or gently used and clean coats of any size can be dropped off at the United Way of Southern West Virginia, located at 110 Croft Street in Beckley. Items can be dropped off on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The “Share the Warmth” fundraiser deadline is Friday, January 16.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Visit unitedwayswv.org to learn more.

