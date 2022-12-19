Locals raise money to help Beckley PD

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, December 19, the Beckley Police Department was gifted a tool that officers believe will increase success in the field.

According to Sergeant Jamie Blume, the Beckley Police Department’s Training Coordinator and Rangemaster, an assessment was conducted by the department in November, and they found that they showed a weakness in their ability to breach properties. Blume told WVVA that all the life-saving measures and training in the world mean nothing if officers are not able to get into a house or building where trouble is waiting inside.

One Beckley local, Gary Vaughn, heard about the department’s need, so he teamed up with Lowe’s and worked with several businesses and individuals- including Calacinos Pizzaria, El Mariachi, the Kilted Barber and Bandit Bail Bonds- to raise nearly $1,500. This money was used to purchase 50 10-pound Cobalt sledgehammers from the Beckley Lowe’s at a discounted price.

Blume confirmed that this is enough for one to be kept in each cruiser.

“It is a simple solution to a complex problem,” he said. “We saw that we were lacking in that area and now, hopefully, this will help fix it.” Additionally, Blume believes officers across the country should be equipped with sledgehammers as they are lighter and more portable than battery rams.

Blume and other officers with the department visited Lowe’s Monday afternoon to collect the hammers.

