Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes

Snow
Snow(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of winter is almost upon us and with the winter season comes the possibility for harsh weather. When it comes to winter weather it’s important to have your vehicle prepared beforehand. Some things you should be doing include making sure your tires and battery are in good condition.

You should also have an emergency kit in your car just in case you find yourself stuck in a cold situation.

“Make sure you have something like an ice scraper with a snow broom on it. Some de-icer, some reflective triangles or flares in case you do get broke down. Make sure you have a basic first aid kit, flashlight with fresh batteries and make sure you have a phone charge of course,” said Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass, Lori Weaver-Hawkins.

Weaver-Hawkins says you should also have water and food in your car in case you get stuck out in the weather. She says you should also have kitty litter to pour onto roadways to help get traction.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself

Latest News

Santa with children at Christmas at the cradle
Christmas at the cradle gives children and parents gifts
Jackets at the Bluefield Union Mission
Bluefield Union Mission in need of warm clothing, blankets
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting