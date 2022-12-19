Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, she said.(AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report released Friday.

Zimmer died unexpectedly on Oct. 31 at his Minnesota home. He was 38 years old.

The former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was working remotely as a consultant for the Bengals coaching staff.

Zimmer was the son of former Bengals Defensive Coordinator and former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report lists his official cause of death as “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder.”

Zimmer began his NFL coaching career in 2006 as assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints, where he won a Super Bowl. He transitioned to the same role for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

In 2013, he became assistant defensive backs coach for the Bengals. He worked for the Vikings from 2014-2021, including a two-year stint as co-defensive coordinator before his father was fired at the end of the 2021 season.

The Bengals released the following statement shortly after Zimmer’s death:

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us - they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

