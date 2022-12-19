Dry for the next few days, after that things get cold.

A cold and dry day today, and things will remain as such overnight. We will see increasing clouds tonight with temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be calm tonight, so we won’t have to deal with wind chill making things colder.

Temperatures tonight will be really cold once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see temperatures on the rise. We will be warming up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Variable cloud cover through the day, leaning towards mostly cloudy skies. Winds once again looking calm. A nice break from what we’ve seen the past few days.

Tomorrow we will see variable clouds through the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things will start to get really cold after Thursday. We are tracking a few systems that could bring some snow just in time for Christmas. Right now, it looks to start as rain, with a transition to snow overnight Thursday. After that low temperatures will be in the single digits by the weekend.

