Cold and dry conditions are on tap for today

It’s a cold one this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. We’ll stay below-average this afternoon with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Increasing clouds are expected today with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy conditions as temperatures dip down into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will be seasonable for our Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s for most. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Dry conditions will last through the day on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 40s once again. Wednesday night is when a wintry mix will move into our region. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow is all possible on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure will bring a wintry mix to the region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wintry precipitation will change to all rain on Thursday as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again late Thursday night and into Friday as a cold front moves through which will allow a changeover to snow. It’s still too early to look at exact amounts but make sure to stay tuned for the very latest.

Frigid air will make its way into the region for Christmas weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Frigid air will move into place on Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures this Christmas weekend will only top off in the teens for most with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. We’ll be windy as well which will make it feel even colder. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

