Christmas at the cradle gives children and parents gifts

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Trinity United Methodist Church in Bluefield had their Christmas at the Cradle event on Monday. The event provided children in the community with a gift from Santa himself. The event happened in the church’s Mary’s Cradle Outreach Center.

Attendees were welcome to pick out clothes, diapers and baby formula for free. Organizers of the event say they just wanted to provide those in need with something they didn’t have to pay for. With good turnout they hope to do it again next year.

“They just loved it. It’s nice that something is free. I think that sometimes there’s always a catch and so I think that they’ve just enjoyed getting to come and they haven’t had to worry about anything. Everything is free and they just love that,” said Director, Missy Franklin.

Mary’s Cradle at the church is open regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am to 1 pm for those in need of items from the church. They are also accepting donations.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

