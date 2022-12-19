Bluefield Union Mission in need of warm clothing, blankets

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Union Mission is in need of warm clothing and blankets as winter approaches. They’re always giving out clothing items like jackets, gloves and even blankets to those who might need them.

Right now they’re looking to gather as many of those items as possible to distribute during the colder months. The Union Mission’s director says it’s important that the community continues to donate.

“A lot of folks in our community have heat but it’s not adequate heat. They live in these homes that are not well insulated. Like drafty old barns where the cold air is coming through. So an extra blanket, hat gloves, can really make a difference in this cold weather,” said Director, Craig Hammond.

If you would like to donate or are in need of items, you can visit the union mission Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

