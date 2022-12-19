Bluefield Union Mission in need of warm clothing, blankets

Jackets at the Bluefield Union Mission
Jackets at the Bluefield Union Mission(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Union Mission is in need of warm clothing and blankets as winter approaches. They’re always giving out clothing items like jackets, gloves and even blankets to those who might need them.

Right now they’re looking to gather as many of those items as possible to distribute during the colder months. The Union Mission’s director says it’s important that the community continues to donate.

“A lot of folks in our community have heat but it’s not adequate heat. They live in these homes that are not well insulated. Like drafty old barns where the cold air is coming through. So an extra blanket, hat gloves, can really make a difference in this cold weather,” said Director, Craig Hammond.

If you would like to donate or are in need of items, you can visit the union mission Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself

Latest News

Santa with children at Christmas at the cradle
Christmas at the cradle gives children and parents gifts
Snow
Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting