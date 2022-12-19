Beckley business makes final push to sell merchandise before closing

Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21
Tickety Boo Mercantile to close of Wed. Dec 21(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tickety Boo Mercantile on Neville Street is saying goodbye after eight years in business, but not before they make one last effort to sell remaining merchandise.

This Wednesday, December 21, owner Sasha Cantley will be shutting the doors permanently. To prepare for closure, the store is offering 50 percent off its merchandise, excluding locally made items.

Ticket Boo Mercantile offers three floors of antiques, decor, collectibles and furniture. Cantley says it’s the perfect place to find a last-minute Christmas gift for someone else or even something special for yourself.

Tickety Boo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cantley says she appreciates all the love and support from the community over the years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

