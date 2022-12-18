“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -People braved the cold in “Virginia Snowiest Town” to participate in the “Reindeer Games” Bluefield Christmas Parade, an annual Christmas tradition. The star of the show was the Graham G-Men, back from their big win and leading the parade.

“It feels great, you know, they had to postpone it because of us playing the state game, of course, so it feels good to lead it with the state champions under our name,” says Carter Lloyd, from the Graham G-Men football float.

To some kids in the crowd, however, the real star was in the parade’s big finale.

“I really like Santa,” says Jayce, one of these kids.

Kids in the crowd also said they liked seeing family members in the parade, watching the festive floats, and, of course, collecting the candy they threw. Whether they were in the parade or watching it, people we talked to said they would love to come back next year.

