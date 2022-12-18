“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia

Leading the parade was the Graham G-Men, back from their big win.
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia
“Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade returns to Bluefield, Virginia(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -People braved the cold in “Virginia Snowiest Town” to participate in the “Reindeer Games” Bluefield Christmas Parade, an annual Christmas tradition. The star of the show was the Graham G-Men, back from their big win and leading the parade.

“It feels great, you know, they had to postpone it because of us playing the state game, of course, so it feels good to lead it with the state champions under our name,” says Carter Lloyd, from the Graham G-Men football float.

To some kids in the crowd, however, the real star was in the parade’s big finale.

“I really like Santa,” says Jayce, one of these kids.

Kids in the crowd also said they liked seeing family members in the parade, watching the festive floats, and, of course, collecting the candy they threw. Whether they were in the parade or watching it, people we talked to said they would love to come back next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Snow accumulations through Sunday
Off and on snow showers tonight and tomorrow.

Latest News

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club
Liberty High School
Liberty High School basketball teams raise toys, canned goods for charity
Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success
Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success