McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - From the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office:

“At approx 1800 hours 2 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an unwanted person with a firearm in the 3 forks area of McDowell County. Upon arrival Deputies found the individual and the individual opened fire after making threats to Law Enforcment. Deputies retuned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The West Virginia State Police was asked to investigate, and the Shooting is now under investigation. The Deputies are on Paid Leave pending the outcome.”

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the name of the deceased at the time of this article’s publishing.

We will continue to follow this story.

