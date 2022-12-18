High pressure moving in dries up our first half to the work week

The end of the week could see some wintry precipitation
By Alivia Colon
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We are literally gearing up for our first week of winter, but our next few days until then are looking mostly calm for our region. Today’s flurries have tapered off for most of us, and we will continue to dry up tonight as clouds increase from tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures are well below freezing, and tonight may still be on the gusty side, but we are calming down as we move into the beginning of the business week. Extra attention and care will be encouraged tonight for our northernmost regions, who may be experiencing a refreeze on elevated roadways or overpasses.

Tonight we are in the low 20s and skies clear up
An area of high pressure builds into tomorrow, clearing our skies and diminishing this weekend’s gusty winds. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Tomorrow night we drop back down below freezing into the mid 20s, and winds remain light and variable.

Tomorrow we are clear but chilly
Cooler temperatures and light winds will remain for most of our week until Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, when we can begin to prepare for some rain/snow showers. Friday could see snow showers with accumulations up to an inch-- particularly over higher elevations and regions west of the mountains. We will continue to monitor this potential storm as we near it.

A chance for snow increases over much of our region for Thursday night into Friday
