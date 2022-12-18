Bluefield’s “Shop with a Cop” sees police team-up with fire department and motorcycle club

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -If you saw a police presence at the Bluefield Walmart early Saturday morning, don’t worry - it was the Bluefield Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop. Kids walked through Walmart with police officers and picked out the toys, clothes, and electronics that they wanted for Christmas. To help with this effort, the Bluefield Police Department were joined by the Bluefield Fire Department and members of the Iron Titans Motorcycle Club.

“We’ve been raising money to help with Shop with a Cop for the entire existence of the club our members work hard at different fundraising events, and we donated the money to the different towns in the county,” says Bill Asbury, the President of Iron Titans.

All these people worked together to help bring Christmas joy to kids who need it most.

“Unfortunately for some of these children, it may be all they get for Christmas and we’re happy to provide as much as we can for them and have a positive interaction with them and just give them plenty of time to pick out what they want and just have a little bit of fun,” says Chief Shane Gunter.

The Bluefield Police Department has been participating in Shop with a Cop for decades, and Chief Gunter says they have no plans to end the tradition any time soon.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.