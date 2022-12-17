Liberty High School basketball teams raise toys, canned goods for charity

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Basketball players at Liberty High School in Glen Daniel held a food drive Friday night for local food banks.

Friday was the team’s first home game, and anyone who brought in five canned items got in for free. The varsity boys team hoped to collect 150 cans. They met that goal and say they are excited to give them to those in need. The cans will be distributed to Loaves and Fishes in Hinton and food banks in Raleigh County.

Two players on the team spoke of the importance of helping the community.

“Our community is what cheers us on in these games, and we need them as much as we need the players,” said Jadon Acord. “They’re everything to us, so we are trying to give back.”

“We come out here and play for them every single night,” added Acord’s teammate, Walker Williams, “and the least we can do is help them out and raise some food for them and give back to them.”

Earlier in the week, the girls’ basketball team held a fundraiser of their own. They collected stuffed animals for Toys for Tots and local emergency services.

