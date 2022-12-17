A chance for upslope snow showers and flurries today and tomorrow

Calling all winter weather lovers-- our first official week of winter welcomes seasonably cold temperatures, and we could even be looking at snow accumulations toward the end of the week! For tonight we are mostly looking at overcast skies, but there is a chance for some flurries for parts of the region. Our higher elevations could even see a light dusting overnight as we dip into the low 20s. Today’s winds should somewhat calm down, but we are still looking at a gustier night than usual.

These wind gusts will blow into tomorrow as well, and we can expect a significant wind chill, making our highs in the mid to upper 20s feel like we are sitting in the low 20s or even teens.

Early morning tomorrow will likely see the last of our flurries for the next few days, and we will be mostly cloudy throughout the day before dipping into the upper teens tomorrow night.

