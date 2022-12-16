West Virginia gets prepared for winter

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways says there are many ways to stay safe on the roads this winter. First, put down the cell phone; driving requires your full attention. When you see ice and snow, take it slow. Going too fast endangers puts both you and other drivers, especially when the invisible winter road hazard is present: black ice.

“As days warm up during the daytime and they freeze back at nighttime, sometimes black ice does not seem to be apparent to motorists that are already on it, so we ask them to please pay attention to black ice,” says Dr. Ryland Wayne Musick Jr., the District Engineer for the Department of Transportation.

Dr. Musick says it’s also very important for motorists to use extra caution around snow and ice removal trucks. Driving too close to them can create a dangerous situation for both the motorist and for the truck driver. You also need to prepare your vehicle for winter road conditions. Experts say you can do so with a simple inspection, checking visibility, wipers, winter washer fluid, and especially the tires.

“Definitely want good tires. Because, I mean, that’s all your traction. If you don’t have good tires, you’re going to be slipping, you’re going to be sliding. It’s going to be very easy to get into an accident...” says John Quick, the owner of Bland Street Auto, “I mean, it’s very important... the climate and the terrain we live in if any of these things are, you know, not up to par... you’re going to easily be stranded or struck or be in an accident or worse.”

Consider also keeping candles, snacks, a blanket, and water in your vehicle. It’s also a good idea to dress for the season. You’ll appreciate the warm, layered clothing if you become stranded during winter weather while on the road.

