Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Visit Mercer County CVB’s Candy Cane Trail is drawing visitors from beyond the borders of the Two Virginias. People from a half-dozen states and counting have participated in this year’s Candy Cane Trail, bringing visitors to local businesses in Mercer County.

“It’s very important to support small, locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season,” says Nicole Coeburn, Owner of The Blue Spoon Café, one of the stops on the Candy Cane Trail.

Cyndi Price, Owner of Sweet Thingz Cupcakery Boutique, another stop on the Trail says, “This whole Candy Cane Trail adds just a great momentum for the guests to be able to get out and be able to go visit small businesses.”

Jamie Null, Director of Visit Mercer County CVB, says, even though this is the first year for the Candy Cane Trail, it’s already being hailed a huge success for participating restaurants and merchants.

“It’s GPS, so you have to be physically in that store location. And a lot of our restaurants and stores are offering discounts to shop in there...” says Null, “...Been about 534 check-ins, so that’s 534 interactions that business owners are having because of the Candy Cane Trail.”

All it takes to begin the trail is a phone with GPS and a virtual passport, found on the Visit Mercer County website. Then, after three check-ins, you’re entered to win a variety of prizes, including a weekend trip to a West Virginia State Park.

The Candy Cane Trail will remain active through January 2nd, and Visit Mercer County is already planning to bring back the Trail next year.

