Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success

People from across America have participated, helping support Mercer’s small businesses
Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success
Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Visit Mercer County CVB’s Candy Cane Trail is drawing visitors from beyond the borders of the Two Virginias. People from a half-dozen states and counting have participated in this year’s Candy Cane Trail, bringing visitors to local businesses in Mercer County.

“It’s very important to support small, locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season,” says Nicole Coeburn, Owner of The Blue Spoon Café, one of the stops on the Candy Cane Trail.

Cyndi Price, Owner of Sweet Thingz Cupcakery Boutique, another stop on the Trail says, “This whole Candy Cane Trail adds just a great momentum for the guests to be able to get out and be able to go visit small businesses.”

Jamie Null, Director of Visit Mercer County CVB, says, even though this is the first year for the Candy Cane Trail, it’s already being hailed a huge success for participating restaurants and merchants.

“It’s GPS, so you have to be physically in that store location. And a lot of our restaurants and stores are offering discounts to shop in there...” says Null, “...Been about 534 check-ins, so that’s 534 interactions that business owners are having because of the Candy Cane Trail.”

All it takes to begin the trail is a phone with GPS and a virtual passport, found on the Visit Mercer County website. Then, after three check-ins, you’re entered to win a variety of prizes, including a weekend trip to a West Virginia State Park.

The Candy Cane Trail will remain active through January 2nd, and Visit Mercer County is already planning to bring back the Trail next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Thursday's vigil was held a Princeton Senior High School.
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events
McDowell County school bus
Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

Latest News

The Holiday of Lights event is at Bluefield City Park.
Holiday of Lights: walk and see displays
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Starz: Christmas Wonderland
Starz’s Christmas Wonderland returns to historic theater in Bluefield, WV
Granada's December Events
Local Starz dancers, an AGT winner & a party band on roster of Granada’s December performances