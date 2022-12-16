Upslope snow showers are possible at times over the weekend

A few flakes are falling across the region this morning, otherwise we’re holding on to some cloudy skies. We could see a few more flurries throughout the morning hours but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

More clouds will build in overnight and we could see some snow showers at times. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s tonight.

Upslope snow showers are expected at times this weekend. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies and gusty winds at times. High temperatures will only climb into the 20s and 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

When the snow is all set and done, most will only pick up a dusting to an inch of snow with higher amounts expected for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Locally higher amounts are possible for the ridgelines.

Drier conditions are expected early next week. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the 30s and low 40s.

Frigid temperatures are expected late next week with lows in the single digits. We are keeping our eye on a potential storm that could bring some accumulating snow late next week. It’s still early and things could certainly change so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

