Starz’s Christmas Wonderland returns to historic theater in Bluefield, WV

Starz Performing Arts Academy holds the distinction of the being the first live performance on the stage following the Granada’s reopening.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Christmas City is continuing to celebrate the season as dance takes center stage at the Granada Theater once more.

Returning this weekend is Starz Performing Arts Academy’s Winter Wonderland. Bluefield, WV’s own Gabrielle Massie is the owner of the dance studio and she says she and the dancers are thrilled to be back at the historic facility.

There will be two shows this weekend--Saturday, December 17th at 7 PM and Sunday, December 18th at 2 PM.

Admission is $12 and children 4 and under get in free.

For more information on Starz visit dancewithstarz.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Thursday's vigil was held a Princeton Senior High School.
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events
McDowell County school bus
Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

Latest News

Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Granada's December Events
Local Starz dancers, an AGT winner & a party band on roster of Granada’s December performances
Christmas at the cradle
Christmas at the cradle happening at Bluefield church
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself