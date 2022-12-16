Starz’s Christmas Wonderland returns to historic theater in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Christmas City is continuing to celebrate the season as dance takes center stage at the Granada Theater once more.

Returning this weekend is Starz Performing Arts Academy’s Winter Wonderland. Bluefield, WV’s own Gabrielle Massie is the owner of the dance studio and she says she and the dancers are thrilled to be back at the historic facility.

There will be two shows this weekend--Saturday, December 17th at 7 PM and Sunday, December 18th at 2 PM.

Admission is $12 and children 4 and under get in free.

For more information on Starz visit dancewithstarz.com

