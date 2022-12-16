Off and on snow showers tonight and tomorrow.

Some upslope snow showers are expected tonight as we see some moisture combining with cold air. Temperatures tonight will be dropping down into the upper 20s, so we will remain cooler. Winds will be a little strong tonight as well, gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Snow can be expected across much of the viewing area, though most of us will not see much more than a dusting.

Tonight, snow is possible (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow accumulations through Sunday (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is when we can expect the upslope snow showers to pick up a bit. We could see some throughout the morning, but it’s going to be after 2 o’clock when we start to see the more widespread snow showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s, as we stay very cold.

We are looking at the possibility of some more upslope snow Saturday (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week we are looking to be well below average. (WVVA WEATHER)

Getting a look at Sunday, we are looking at the possibility of more upslope snow, though not on the frequency as Saturday. Most of the snow showers look to be during the morning. Highs on Sunday will only reach into the upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies through the beginning of next week, with highs closer to seasonable levels. By the middle of next week though, we’re looking at the potential for a storm to possibly bring us a White Christmas. Stay tuned!

