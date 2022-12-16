Minivan strikes WVDOH work truck in Greenbrier County work zone


By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wed. Dec. 14, a minivan crashed into a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work truck in a work zone near White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WVDOH crews were removing road work signs from I-64 when a purple Kia minivan swerved around a truck, drove onto the shoulder of the road where crews were working, and slammed into the back of a WVDOH work truck and sign trailer.

West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announced that there were no injuries reported.

“This just reinforces the need for all motorists to pay attention when they’re driving, especially when they’re going through work zones,” said Jim Moore, P.E., WVDOH District 9 Engineer.

The WVDOT urges drivers to remain alert when traveling through work zones.

