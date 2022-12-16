Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - 27-year-old Gerald Bennett is the man who says Walter and Tricia Lee locked him inside of a dog cage inside their trailer in Montcalm. Bennett says he lived with the couple for about a year. Bennett says during that time they made him believe his family wanted no contact with him. He claims they stole his phone and forced him into the dog cage.

“Sometimes it was here and there. Other times it was every night. It just varied. It didn’t make me feel too good. I didn’t feel too good about it but there’s really nothing I could do about it. So I just had to deal with it,” said Bennett.

Bennett says the two not only wore him down mentally but physically as well, saying they would lock all of the cabinets and the refrigerator. Bennett says he got a single meal a day.

“I lost 100 pounds. I just didn’t fight back cause I knew there was no use to fight back,” said Bennet.

Bennett says the couple beat him with their fists and even hit him with a box fan and a propane tank. He also recalls being tased and being forced to wear adult diapers. Bennett’s injuries from the beatings include lacerations, a broken jaw and even a slight fracture in his spine.

“I was dropped there. Body core temp was 90. Welch couldn’t deal with my jaw so then they flew me to Pikeville Medical Center and that’s how my family members found me. It was broken in two different places on my bottom jaw,” said Bennett.

Bennett says he doesn’t remember being taken to either hospital. He was on life support at one point and doctors told him he was lucky to be alive considering his injuries. Now Bennett is on the mend, living with his father. The physical wounds may heal a lot faster than the psychological scars from his ordeal.

We did reach out to the landlord of the trailer where the Lee’s lived to get a better look at the living conditions but they have not yet been evicted. If Tricia and Walter Lee are convicted, West Virginia State Code says they could face up to life without parole in prison for the kidnapping charges they face.

Walter and Tricia Lee’s case will be presented to the next Mercer County Grand Jury. They are being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.