Local Starz dancers, an AGT winner & a party band on roster of Granada’s December performances

The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A host of events continue at the Granada Theater this holiday season.

Nicole Thompson, the house manager of the facility stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss it all.

Watch the interview above.

Saturday, December 17 at 7 PM -- Starz Christmas Wonderland

Sunday, December 18 at 2 PM -- Starz Christmas Wonderland

Monday, December 19 at 7 PM -- Home for the Holidays featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Cline Twins

Saturday, December 31st -- Envision at 8:45 PM

Pricing and ticket information can be found here.

