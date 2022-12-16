Local Starz dancers, an AGT winner & a party band on roster of Granada’s December performances
The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A host of events continue at the Granada Theater this holiday season.
Nicole Thompson, the house manager of the facility stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss it all.
Saturday, December 17 at 7 PM -- Starz Christmas Wonderland
Sunday, December 18 at 2 PM -- Starz Christmas Wonderland
Monday, December 19 at 7 PM -- Home for the Holidays featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Cline Twins
Saturday, December 31st -- Envision at 8:45 PM
