Lewisburg Elementary Students deck the halls for annual Christmas decorating competition

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Each year, Lewisburg Elementary School adds creativity to Christmas.

For the last several weeks, students and faculty at Lewisburg Elementary have been decking their halls, and it’s all part of an annual Christmas competition.

School administration started “Holiday Halls” during COVID-19 as a way to spread Christmas cheer. This year’s themes were Polar Express, Christmas at the Movies, and Santa’s Vacation.

Lewisburg Elementary’s fifth-grade student council led the charge for the competition. Two members, James Godby and Mia Furlong, shared what they love about “Holiday Halls.”

“It’s pretty exciting,” Godby said. “We get to see them [the halls] every day and stuff like that, and it’s pretty cool to watch them and help build them.”

“I really like it because it makes me really excited for Christmas,” Furlong added. “And just seeing everything makes everyone else excited.”

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White visited the school Friday morning to judge the halls. Second and third grades’ Peppermint Productions was announced as this year’s overall winner in a close race. Polar Express was named the Most Creative Hall, and Santa’s Vacation earned the award for Best Christmas Spirit.

