Home for the Holidays tour: AGT stars stop by WVVA studio

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This week, three America’s Got Talent (AGT) starts stopped by the WVVA studio to discuss their upcoming Home for the Holidays tour in Southern W.Wva.

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., the winner of the 2011 season of AGT, and the Cline Twins (Connor and Carson), who appeared in the 2022 season of AGT, are touring together! The Cline twins, 17, are from Canada. Murphy is known for his singing and the Cline twins amazed AGT judges with their hockey stick and puck tricks.

This is the 12th annual event, and Landau and the Cline twins have 12 stops total this season, including three in the WVVA viewing area.

Concert in Lewisburg:

On Sat. Dec. 17, the concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Rhema Christina Center in Lewisburg. Tickets range from $30-$50. Landau will co-headline the ‘Joy To Lewisburg’ show with WV Hall of Fame pianist Bob Thompson in Lewisburg.

Concert in Bluefield:

On Mon. Dec. 19, Landau and the Cline Twins will be at the Granada Theater in Bluefield, W.Va. That concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Concert in Fayetteville:

On Thurs. Dec. 22, the concert in Fayetteville starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats are $35 and VIP seating is $50.

List of the remaining tour locations:

Friday December 16th Delbarton Opry House, Delbarton WV

Saturday, December 17th Rhema Christian Center, Lewisburg WV

Monday, December 19th Granada Theater, Bluefield WV

Tuesday, December 20th Strand Theater, Moundsville WV

Wednesday, December 21st City Hall Auditorium, Huntington WV

Thursday, December 22nd Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville WV

