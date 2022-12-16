Holiday of Lights: walk and see displays

On Tues. Dec. 20, the event is walk through only
The Holiday of Lights event is at Bluefield City Park.
The Holiday of Lights event is at Bluefield City Park.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Holiday of Lights Festival at Bluefield City Park will be a walk through only event on Tues. Dec. 20. On Fri. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson stopped by the WVVA studio to talk about Holiday of Lights.

For more on Holiday of Lights, go here.

Holiday of Lights wraps up on Jan. 8. You can drive through the city park and see the lights, but again, Tues. Dec. 20 is a walk-though only event.

For more information on Christmas City events, go here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Thursday's vigil was held a Princeton Senior High School.
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events
McDowell County school bus
Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

Latest News

Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success
Visit Mercer County says “Candy Cane Trail” a success
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man details how couple beat and locked him in dog cage
Starz: Christmas Wonderland
Starz’s Christmas Wonderland returns to historic theater in Bluefield, WV
Granada's December Events
Local Starz dancers, an AGT winner & a party band on roster of Granada’s December performances