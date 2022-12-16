Holiday of Lights: walk and see displays

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Holiday of Lights Festival at Bluefield City Park will be a walk through only event on Tues. Dec. 20. On Fri. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson stopped by the WVVA studio to talk about Holiday of Lights.

For more on Holiday of Lights, go here.

Holiday of Lights wraps up on Jan. 8. You can drive through the city park and see the lights, but again, Tues. Dec. 20 is a walk-though only event.

For more information on Christmas City events, go here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.