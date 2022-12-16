Christmas at the cradle happening at Bluefield church

Christmas at the cradle
Christmas at the cradle(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Trinity United Methodist Church in Bluefield is having their first Christmas at the cradle event on Monday. The event is happening from 3 to 5 pm in the church’s Mary’s Cradle Outreach Center. Anyone in the community is welcome to come and get items such as clothes, diapers and formula for free.

Santa will also be at the event and will give each child a gift.

“After COVID and everything we just wanted to have an event where people could actually come in. For a long time people weren’t allowed to come to the office. So it’ll be nice to have everybody back in here together and just spread some joy,” said Director, Missy Franklin.

Franklin says Santa also has a closet with toys that will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. You can also stop by on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday from 9:30 am to 1 pm to get items you may need from the center.

The cradle also takes donations. Franklin says anything baby related they will likely take.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandview Christmas Village
Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Thursday's vigil was held a Princeton Senior High School.
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events
McDowell County school bus
Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

Latest News

A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
Toddler accidentally shoots himself
Lewisburg Elementary School Holiday Halls
Lewisburg Elementary Students deck the halls for annual Christmas decorating competition
WVDOH generic
Minivan strikes WVDOH work truck in Greenbrier County work zone
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events
Princeton community honors Kierra Jackson through multiple memorial events