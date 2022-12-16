Christmas at the cradle happening at Bluefield church

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Trinity United Methodist Church in Bluefield is having their first Christmas at the cradle event on Monday. The event is happening from 3 to 5 pm in the church’s Mary’s Cradle Outreach Center. Anyone in the community is welcome to come and get items such as clothes, diapers and formula for free.

Santa will also be at the event and will give each child a gift.

“After COVID and everything we just wanted to have an event where people could actually come in. For a long time people weren’t allowed to come to the office. So it’ll be nice to have everybody back in here together and just spread some joy,” said Director, Missy Franklin.

Franklin says Santa also has a closet with toys that will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. You can also stop by on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday from 9:30 am to 1 pm to get items you may need from the center.

The cradle also takes donations. Franklin says anything baby related they will likely take.

